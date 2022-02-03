Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIN opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

