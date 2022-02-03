Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

BKEP opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 62.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 102.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.