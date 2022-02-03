Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Up 4.1%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.97. 1,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

BVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

