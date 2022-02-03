Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Up 4.1%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.97. 1,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.
BVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.