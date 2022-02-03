Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.22.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.