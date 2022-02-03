Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

