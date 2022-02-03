Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of MYC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.67% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.