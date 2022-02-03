BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.
Shares of BYM stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.