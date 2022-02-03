BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

