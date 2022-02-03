BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,773. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.