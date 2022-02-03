BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BLW stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $17.64.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.