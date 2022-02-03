BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $17.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

