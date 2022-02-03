BlackRock Inc. Sells 237,309 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,042,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $117,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

