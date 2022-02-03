BlackRock Inc. Sells 190,953 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,486,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 190,953 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cutera worth $115,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 97,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $644.12 million, a PE ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.