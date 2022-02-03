BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,772 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,061,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $120,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after acquiring an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRTC opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

