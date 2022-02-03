BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,391,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,877 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $113,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 155.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NVS opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

