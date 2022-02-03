BlackRock Inc. Purchases 130,604 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $123,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of STM opened at $47.32 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

