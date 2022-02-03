BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,472 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 925,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $125,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endava by 26.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after acquiring an additional 124,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Endava by 71.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $123.38 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

