BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 12,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

