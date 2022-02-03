BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $14.17 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.