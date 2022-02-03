BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $14.17 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

