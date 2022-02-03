Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Senior Officer Sells C$12,180.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Senior Officer Brendon John Mckay Cook sold 2,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$12,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,630,090.66.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.