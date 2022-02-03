BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 1,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $717.76 million, a PE ratio of -39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $7,394,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

