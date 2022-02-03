Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $162.96 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002374 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002782 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015430 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008675 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

