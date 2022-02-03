Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

TECH opened at $417.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.56.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

