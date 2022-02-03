Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIO stock opened at $618.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

