Bintex Futures 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $64.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $43,343.32 and $64.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.70 or 0.07254984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,853.20 or 0.99813116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

