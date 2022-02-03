BinaryX Price Hits $20.26 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. BinaryX has a total market cap of $40.99 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $20.26 or 0.00054840 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009914 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00336005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.