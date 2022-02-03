Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Down 7.9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51. 13,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,495,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

BLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

