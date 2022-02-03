Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.79% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,940 ($26.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £689.22 million and a P/E ratio of 55.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,364.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.88. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($25.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($38.05). The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

