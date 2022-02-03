Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.79% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,940 ($26.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £689.22 million and a P/E ratio of 55.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,364.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.88. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($25.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($38.05). The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About Craneware
See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.