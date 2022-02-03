Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,450 ($46.38) price target on the stock.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($45.98) to GBX 3,300 ($44.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($42.98).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,524 ($33.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.39. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,292 ($30.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($45.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,689.12.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Neil Thompson acquired 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($37.70) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($94,094.97). Also, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,651 ($35.64) per share, with a total value of £9,941.25 ($13,365.49). Insiders bought 3,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,909 in the last three months.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

