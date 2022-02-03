Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.26. 2,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 508,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHIL. Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,654,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,708,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

