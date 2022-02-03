Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post sales of $622.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $622.00 million. Belden reported sales of $498.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Belden by 1,632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

BDC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 273,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

