Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.80-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55-19.75, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.47 billion.

BDX stock opened at $256.67 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $268.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.86.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

