Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of BZH opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.03. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.