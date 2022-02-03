Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Shares of BZH opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.03. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
