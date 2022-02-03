Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Up 9.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

About Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

