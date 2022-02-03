Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.13 ($92.28).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €67.95 ($76.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

