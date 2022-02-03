Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $536.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

