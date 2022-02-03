Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMIN. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.52) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.81).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,567.50 ($21.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,549.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,492.81.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($21.26) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,813.27).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

