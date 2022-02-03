Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,892.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

