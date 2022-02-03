Barclays PLC Purchases 6,655 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

