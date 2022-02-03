Barclays PLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,556,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,992,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nelnet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nelnet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NNI opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

