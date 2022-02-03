Barclays PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 119.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tennant by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNC opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

