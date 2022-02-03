Barclays PLC Acquires 31,962 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 165.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $615.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACBI. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

