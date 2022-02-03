Barclays PLC Acquires 15,349 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 228.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ameresco by 854.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $6,982,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $6,360,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $49.28 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

