Barclays Increases Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 3,061

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 3,059 ($41.13) to GBX 3,061 ($41.15) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.54) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.13).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 3,055 ($41.07) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,829 ($38.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,098.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,220.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

