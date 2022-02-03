Barclays Begins Coverage on Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of EUXTF traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.78. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706. Euronext has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

