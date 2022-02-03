Barclays’ (BARC) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.47).

BARC opened at GBX 203.05 ($2.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £34.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.36 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.49.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($150,646.54).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

