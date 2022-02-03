Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director David I. Matson Sells 1,738 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Banner stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner Co. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Banner by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

