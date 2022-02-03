Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 57.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $66,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,353 shares of company stock worth $25,487,236. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

