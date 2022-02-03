Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after buying an additional 292,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 264,405 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after buying an additional 236,011 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,712,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after buying an additional 162,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.35 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

