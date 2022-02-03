Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $345,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -255.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

