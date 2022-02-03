Bank of Nova Scotia Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after buying an additional 524,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Terminix Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,520,000 after purchasing an additional 251,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,854,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,478,000 after purchasing an additional 167,473 shares during the period.

Terminix Global stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

