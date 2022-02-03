Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,349 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.34 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

