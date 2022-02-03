Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

